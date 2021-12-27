Obasanjo, Jonathan, Chihombori-Quao to attend Future Africa Leaders Awards with Pastor Chris National Daily - Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and many other African leaders are expected to attend the 9th edition of the Future Africa Leaders’ Award (FALA 2021), an initiative of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International slated for 31st ...



News Credibility Score: 99%