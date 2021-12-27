Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Obasanjo, Jonathan, Chihombori-Quao to attend Future Africa Leaders Awards with Pastor Chris
National Daily  - Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and many other African leaders are expected to attend the 9th edition of the Future Africa Leaders’ Award (FALA 2021), an initiative of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International slated for 31st ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Obasanjo, Jonathan, Chihombori-Quao For Future Africa Leaders Awards Leadership:
Obasanjo, Jonathan, Chihombori-Quao For Future Africa Leaders Awards
CKN Nigeria:
Obasanjo, Jonathan, Chihombori-Quao To Attend Future Africa Leaders Awards With Pastor Chris
Obasanjo, Jonathan, Chihombori-Quao to attend Future Africa Leaders Awards with Pastor Chris The Eagle Online:
Obasanjo, Jonathan, Chihombori-Quao to attend Future Africa Leaders Awards with Pastor Chris
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome to host Obasanjo, Jonathan, others - P.M. News PM News:
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome to host Obasanjo, Jonathan, others - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 I 'm not married to Nigerian presenter VJ Adams - Actress Juliet Ibrahim cries out after someone edited her Wikipedia page - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Zambian man commits suicide after beating his wife to death on Christmas Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 1,547 New COVID-19 Cases, Eight More Deaths Reported On Boxing Day - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
4 Buhari rescued Nigeria's economy from collapse - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Wizkid wins 5 awards at 2021 African Entertainment Awards USA - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
6 2023: Primate Ayodele names politicians who can be Nigeria’s next president, VP - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Nembe Oil Spill: Bayelsa Govt. Faults Aiteo, Regulators On Sabotage Claim - The Genius Media, 1 day ago
8 "You dey use my own husband do bestie" – Janemena reacts as she shares letter her sister sent to her husband (video) - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
9 Catholic priest shot dead while returning from church service in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
10 Funke 'Jenifa' Akindele warns about 'users' masquerading as loved ones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info