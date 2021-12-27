Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer, Patoranking recounts how Timaya pulled him out of the ghetto and changed his life (video)
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Popular Nigerian singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, otherwise known as Patoranking, has recounted how his colleague, Timaya helped his career.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Moment Patoranking Recounted How Timaya Pulled Him From The Ghetto And Changed His Life (Video) Igbere TV News:
Moment Patoranking Recounted How Timaya Pulled Him From The Ghetto And Changed His Life (Video)
Singer, Patoranking recounts how Timaya pulled him out of the ghetto and changed his life (video) Naija Parrot:
Singer, Patoranking recounts how Timaya pulled him out of the ghetto and changed his life (video)
Tearjerking moment singer Patoranking recounted how Timaya pulled him from the ghetto and changed his life 🎥: @NOTJUSTOK 1/2 Instablog 9ja:
Tearjerking moment singer Patoranking recounted how Timaya pulled him from the ghetto and changed his life 🎥: @NOTJUSTOK 1/2
Patoranking recounts how Timaya changed his life; says he wouldn Gist Reel:
Patoranking recounts how Timaya changed his life; says he wouldn' be successful without him [Video]


   More Picks
1 I 'm not married to Nigerian presenter VJ Adams - Actress Juliet Ibrahim cries out after someone edited her Wikipedia page - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Zambian man commits suicide after beating his wife to death on Christmas Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 1,547 New COVID-19 Cases, Eight More Deaths Reported On Boxing Day - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
4 Wizkid wins 5 awards at 2021 African Entertainment Awards USA - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
5 2023: Primate Ayodele names politicians who can be Nigeria’s next president, VP - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Nembe Oil Spill: Bayelsa Govt. Faults Aiteo, Regulators On Sabotage Claim - The Genius Media, 22 hours ago
7 "You dey use my own husband do bestie" – Janemena reacts as she shares letter her sister sent to her husband (video) - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
8 Catholic priest shot dead while returning from church service in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Funke 'Jenifa' Akindele warns about 'users' masquerading as loved ones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Vic O challenges Shatta Wale to rap battle following his disparaging comments about Nigerian singers [Video] - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info