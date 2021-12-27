Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Singer, Patoranking recounts how Timaya pulled him out of the ghetto and changed his life (video)
Yaba Left Online
- Popular Nigerian singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, otherwise known as Patoranking, has recounted how his colleague, Timaya helped his career.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Igbere TV News:
Moment Patoranking Recounted How Timaya Pulled Him From The Ghetto And Changed His Life (Video)
Naija Parrot:
Singer, Patoranking recounts how Timaya pulled him out of the ghetto and changed his life (video)
Instablog 9ja:
Tearjerking moment singer Patoranking recounted how Timaya pulled him from the ghetto and changed his life 🎥: @NOTJUSTOK 1/2
Gist Reel:
Patoranking recounts how Timaya changed his life; says he wouldn' be successful without him [Video]
More Picks
1
I 'm not married to Nigerian presenter VJ Adams - Actress Juliet Ibrahim cries out after someone edited her Wikipedia page -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
Zambian man commits suicide after beating his wife to death on Christmas Day -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
1,547 New COVID-19 Cases, Eight More Deaths Reported On Boxing Day -
Channels Television,
19 hours ago
4
Wizkid wins 5 awards at 2021 African Entertainment Awards USA -
Gist Reel,
17 hours ago
5
2023: Primate Ayodele names politicians who can be Nigeria’s next president, VP -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
6
Nembe Oil Spill: Bayelsa Govt. Faults Aiteo, Regulators On Sabotage Claim -
The Genius Media,
22 hours ago
7
"You dey use my own husband do bestie" – Janemena reacts as she shares letter her sister sent to her husband (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
16 hours ago
8
Catholic priest shot dead while returning from church service in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
Funke 'Jenifa' Akindele warns about 'users' masquerading as loved ones -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
10
Vic O challenges Shatta Wale to rap battle following his disparaging comments about Nigerian singers [Video] -
Gist Reel,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...