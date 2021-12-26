Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"You dey use my own husband do bestie" – Janemena reacts as she shares letter her sister sent to her husband (video)
Yaba Left Online  - Popular Instagram dancer, Janemena, has shared the letter her sister, Zee, sent to her husband, Mr. Plies, for Christmas.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Janemena calls out her sister as she reveals the letter she sent to her husband (Video) The Info NG:
Janemena calls out her sister as she reveals the letter she sent to her husband (Video)
Janemena calls out sister, reveals the letter she sent to her husband Gist Reel:
Janemena calls out sister, reveals the letter she sent to her husband
Janemena Calls Out Sister For Referring To Her Husband As ‘Bestie’ In A Letter Kanyi Daily:
Janemena Calls Out Sister For Referring To Her Husband As ‘Bestie’ In A Letter
Janemena Calls Out Her Sister For Referring To Her Husband As ‘Bestie’ News Breakers:
Janemena Calls Out Her Sister For Referring To Her Husband As ‘Bestie’
Janemena Calls Out Her Sister For Referring To Her Husband As ‘Bestie’ Naija News:
Janemena Calls Out Her Sister For Referring To Her Husband As ‘Bestie’
“You Dey Use My Own Husband Do Bestie”- Jane Mena Calls Out Her Sister For Sending A Christmas Love Letter To Her Husband Naija on Point:
“You Dey Use My Own Husband Do Bestie”- Jane Mena Calls Out Her Sister For Sending A Christmas Love Letter To Her Husband


   More Picks
1 Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 NDLEA intercepts heroin at airport, seize 8.3million Tramadol caps and 56,782 bottles of Codeine in Lagos (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Buhari Mourns Desmond Tutu, Condoles With South African President, Citizens - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 Buhari vows to make Nigeria leading Sugar producer, approves US$73m, 10,000 hectares - The Nation, 19 hours ago
5 ‘He Argued Nigeria’s Case For Full Debt Cancellation,’ Obasanjo Pays Tribute To Desmond Tutu - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
6 Pictures of police arresting suspected looters at Next Cash'N Carry supermarket fire - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 Arrest of Uche Nwosu: You acted like terrorists, desecrated the body of Christ – HURIWA slams Police - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Hisbah is the poor man?s police - Nigerian journalist, Gimba Kakanda writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Zambian man commits suicide after beating his wife to death on Christmas Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Zaha sent off as Spurs win 3-0 - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info