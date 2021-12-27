Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Funke 'Jenifa' Akindele warns about 'users' masquerading as loved ones
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Funke Akindele has gone on Instagram to advice her followers to put themselves first always.

 

The actress also said that there are lots of users masquerading as loved one.

 

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

