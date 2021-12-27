Health workers’ unions urge Buhari to accommodate CONHESS in 2022 budget

Health workers’ unions urge Buhari to accommodate CONHESS in 2022 budget



Health workers’ unions in Nigeria have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to make provision for the adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure ( ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineHealth workers’ unions urge Buhari to accommodate CONHESS in 2022 budgetHealth workers’ unions in Nigeria have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to make provision for the adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure ( ...



News Credibility Score: 99%