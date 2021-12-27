Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Health workers’ unions urge Buhari to accommodate CONHESS in 2022 budget
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Health workers’ unions urge Buhari to accommodate CONHESS in 2022 budget

Health workers’ unions in Nigeria have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to make provision for the adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure ( ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

