Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha Gives Nigerian Police 24 Hours To State Offences Of His Detained Son-in-law Or Face Consequences
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The former governor of Imo State and senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, says he will wait for the next 24 hours for the police to make public the offences of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, who was arrested on Sunday.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

