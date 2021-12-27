Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari commiserates with THISDAY Executive Director over loss of mother
News photo The Eagle Online  - As an active member of her local community and leader, the President believes that Chief Komolafe will be remembered for making important contributions for decades towards the development of her people.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari commiserates with ThisDay Executive Director over loss of mother Vanguard News:
Buhari commiserates with ThisDay Executive Director over loss of mother
Buhari Mourns Mother of THISDAY Executive Director, Morenike Komolafe This Day:
Buhari Mourns Mother of THISDAY Executive Director, Morenike Komolafe
ThisDay Executive Director loses mom; Buhari mourns - P.M. News PM News:
ThisDay Executive Director loses mom; Buhari mourns - P.M. News
Buhari Mourns Komolafe Newsmakers:
Buhari Mourns Komolafe's Mum ...Commiserates with ThisDay Executive Director


   More Picks
1 I 'm not married to Nigerian presenter VJ Adams - Actress Juliet Ibrahim cries out after someone edited her Wikipedia page - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Zambian man commits suicide after beating his wife to death on Christmas Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 1,547 New COVID-19 Cases, Eight More Deaths Reported On Boxing Day - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
4 Buhari rescued Nigeria's economy from collapse - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Wizkid wins 5 awards at 2021 African Entertainment Awards USA - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
6 2023: Primate Ayodele names politicians who can be Nigeria’s next president, VP - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Nembe Oil Spill: Bayelsa Govt. Faults Aiteo, Regulators On Sabotage Claim - The Genius Media, 1 day ago
8 "You dey use my own husband do bestie" – Janemena reacts as she shares letter her sister sent to her husband (video) - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
9 Catholic priest shot dead while returning from church service in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
10 Funke 'Jenifa' Akindele warns about 'users' masquerading as loved ones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info