Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Spanish tax authorities say Samuel Eto'o owes nearly one million euros
The Guardian
- Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto'o owes nearly one million euros in taxes from his time in Spain, local authorities said Monday.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Spanish Tax Office Says Samuel Eto'o Owes Nearly €1m In Taxes Spanish Tax Authorities have said that Cameroon football legend, Samuel Eto’o owes nearly one million euros in taxes from his time in Spain. Eto'o, who was earlier this month was elected ...
News Wire NGR:
Spanish authorities say Samuel Eto’o owes nearly one million euros in taxes
News Breakers:
Spanish tax authorities say Samuel Eto’o owes nearly one million euros
Gist Reel:
Samuel Eto'o owes nearly €1m in taxes from his time in Barcelona - Spanish tax authorities
More Picks
1
I 'm not married to Nigerian presenter VJ Adams - Actress Juliet Ibrahim cries out after someone edited her Wikipedia page -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
Zambian man commits suicide after beating his wife to death on Christmas Day -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
1,547 New COVID-19 Cases, Eight More Deaths Reported On Boxing Day -
Channels Television,
12 hours ago
4
Wizkid wins 5 awards at 2021 African Entertainment Awards USA -
Gist Reel,
11 hours ago
5
Nembe Oil Spill: Bayelsa Govt. Faults Aiteo, Regulators On Sabotage Claim -
The Genius Media,
16 hours ago
6
"You dey use my own husband do bestie" – Janemena reacts as she shares letter her sister sent to her husband (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
10 hours ago
7
Catholic priest shot dead while returning from church service in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Funke 'Jenifa' Akindele warns about 'users' masquerading as loved ones -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
You’re The One Thing I Count As Real – Rosy Meurer Praises Olakunle Churchill As He Turns A Year Older -
Edujandon,
11 hours ago
10
The secret to a happy marriage is finding a husband like you - Rosy Meurer showers Olakunle Churchill with encomium on his birthday (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
