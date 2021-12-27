Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EXCLUSIVE: Terrorists, Bandits Take Over Hometown Of Secretary To Nigerian Government, Boss Mustapha, Residents Flee Homes Over Impending Attacks
Residents of two villages, Kwapre and Dabna in the Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State have abandoned their homes over the fear of attacks by terrorists and bandits ravaging ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

