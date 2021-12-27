Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


1999 Politics Has Expired, Young People Are Taking Over – Obaseki
News photo Channels Television  - ﻿ Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki believes Nigeria’s political system has failed the nation. According to him, the kind of politics played in 1999 is no longer relevant as young people are set to take over.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

1999 politics has expired - Obaseki Linda Ikeji Blog:
1999 politics has expired - Obaseki
Do You Agree 1999 Politics Has Expired, Young People Are Taking Over – Obaseki Naija Loaded:
Do You Agree 1999 Politics Has Expired, Young People Are Taking Over – Obaseki
1999 Politics Has Expired, Young People Are Taking Over – Obaseki Information Nigeria:
1999 Politics Has Expired, Young People Are Taking Over – Obaseki
1999 Politics Has Expired, Young People Are Taking Over – Obaseki Igbere TV News:
1999 Politics Has Expired, Young People Are Taking Over – Obaseki
1999 politics has expired, young people are taking over – Obaseki National Accord:
1999 politics has expired, young people are taking over – Obaseki
1999 Politics Has Expired, Young People Are Taking Over – Obaseki The Street Journal:
1999 Politics Has Expired, Young People Are Taking Over – Obaseki


   More Picks
1 UAE Issues First Civil Marriage Licence To Non-Muslim Couple Under New Law - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Kanye West buys $4.5m house just across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian amid divorce proceedings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Throwback tweet shows Shatta Wale calling himself a "proud Naija boy" years before insulting Nigerians and Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Buhari rescued Nigeria's economy from collapse - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 "We should stop saying old woman or old man like say na insult" Ufuoma McDermott tells young people that aging is a blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 EPL: Rangnick identifies two Manchester Utd’s problems after 1-1 draw with Newcastle - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 APC chides Edo Govt over plan to demolish Benin Central Hospital - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Disagreement between Amosun govt, Dangote caused loss of $16bn refinery to Lagos —Abiodun - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info