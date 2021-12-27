Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: ‘Why Yahaya Bello is the only “verified” solution to Nigeria’s lingering insecurity’
News photo Vanguard News  - As Nigeria continues to battle with the unending insecurity in many parts of the country, a youth group, Bello Ambassadors Network, BAN, has once again

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

DO You Agree Only Yahaya Bello Can Secure Nigeria Beyond 2023 – Bello Ambassadors Naija Loaded:
DO You Agree Only Yahaya Bello Can Secure Nigeria Beyond 2023 – Bello Ambassadors
2023: ‘Why Yahaya Bello Is The Only “verified” Solution To Nigeria’s Lingering Insecurity’ The Street Journal:
2023: ‘Why Yahaya Bello Is The Only “verified” Solution To Nigeria’s Lingering Insecurity’
DO You Agree Only Yahaya Bello Can Secure Nigeria Beyond 2023 – Bello Ambassadors Eco City Reporters:
DO You Agree Only Yahaya Bello Can Secure Nigeria Beyond 2023 – Bello Ambassadors


   More Picks
1 Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 UAE Issues First Civil Marriage Licence To Non-Muslim Couple Under New Law - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
3 I 'm not married to Nigerian presenter VJ Adams - Actress Juliet Ibrahim cries out after someone edited her Wikipedia page - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Apologise for throwing shades at Nigerian artistes, Yul Edochie advises Shatta Wale - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 Kanye West buys $4.5m house just across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian amid divorce proceedings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Buhari rescued Nigeria's economy from collapse - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha Gives Nigerian Police 24 Hours To State Offences Of His Detained Son-in-law Or Face Consequences - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
8 Throwback tweet shows Shatta Wale calling himself a "proud Naija boy" years before insulting Nigerians and Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Disagreement between Amosun govt, Dangote caused loss of $16bn refinery to Lagos —Abiodun - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
10 Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info