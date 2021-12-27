Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
APC chides Edo Govt over plan to demolish Benin Central Hospital
Vanguard News
- The Edo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for an immediate and unconditional halt to the plan by the state government to
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
UAE Issues First Civil Marriage Licence To Non-Muslim Couple Under New Law -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
2
Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
Kanye West buys $4.5m house just across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian amid divorce proceedings -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Throwback tweet shows Shatta Wale calling himself a "proud Naija boy" years before insulting Nigerians and Nigerian artistes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Buhari rescued Nigeria's economy from collapse - Malami -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
"We should stop saying old woman or old man like say na insult" Ufuoma McDermott tells young people that aging is a blessing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
EPL: Rangnick identifies two Manchester Utd’s problems after 1-1 draw with Newcastle -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
8
Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
APC chides Edo Govt over plan to demolish Benin Central Hospital -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
10
Disagreement between Amosun govt, Dangote caused loss of $16bn refinery to Lagos —Abiodun -
Nigerian Tribune,
11 hours ago
