Buhari’s remaining 17 months enough to solve Nigeria’s security problems ― Presidency

Buhari’s remaining 17 months enough to solve Nigeria’s security problems ― Presidency



The Presidency has said that the 17 months left in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is enough for him to bring to an ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineBuhari’s remaining 17 months enough to solve Nigeria’s security problems ― PresidencyThe Presidency has said that the 17 months left in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is enough for him to bring to an ...



News Credibility Score: 99%