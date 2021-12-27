Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Delta PDP ward chairman dies shortly after returning from friend's party; family alleges he was poisoned
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sapele, Delta State, Peter Agboghoroma, has died.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Family cries foul as Delta PDP ward chairman dies of 'poisoning'
The Trent:
PDP Ward Chairman Allegedly Dies Of Poisoning At Friend's Party
News Breakers:
Family cries foul as Delta PDP ward chairman dies of ‘poisoning’
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Family cries foul as Delta PDP ward chairman dies of ‘poisoning’ | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
I 'm not married to Nigerian presenter VJ Adams - Actress Juliet Ibrahim cries out after someone edited her Wikipedia page -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
Zambian man commits suicide after beating his wife to death on Christmas Day -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
1,547 New COVID-19 Cases, Eight More Deaths Reported On Boxing Day -
Channels Television,
12 hours ago
4
Wizkid wins 5 awards at 2021 African Entertainment Awards USA -
Gist Reel,
11 hours ago
5
Nembe Oil Spill: Bayelsa Govt. Faults Aiteo, Regulators On Sabotage Claim -
The Genius Media,
16 hours ago
6
"You dey use my own husband do bestie" – Janemena reacts as she shares letter her sister sent to her husband (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
10 hours ago
7
Catholic priest shot dead while returning from church service in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Funke 'Jenifa' Akindele warns about 'users' masquerading as loved ones -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
You’re The One Thing I Count As Real – Rosy Meurer Praises Olakunle Churchill As He Turns A Year Older -
Edujandon,
11 hours ago
10
The secret to a happy marriage is finding a husband like you - Rosy Meurer showers Olakunle Churchill with encomium on his birthday (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
