Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Electoral bill discriminatory, supportive of insecurity – Minister
News photo The Guardian  - The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Malam Abubakar Malami, says the amended electoral bill is supportive of insecurity and discriminatory for President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Malami: Electoral bill discriminatory -- and could worsen insecurity
Buhari didn Pulse Nigeria:
Buhari didn't sign amended Electoral Bill because it supports insecurity - Malami
Buhari rejected Electoral Bill because it supports insecurity — Malami News Wire NGR:
Buhari rejected Electoral Bill because it supports insecurity — Malami
Electoral bill discriminatory, supportive of insecurity – Minister News Breakers:
Electoral bill discriminatory, supportive of insecurity – Minister
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria's Minister Of Justice Malami Explains Why President Buhari Wont Sign The Electoral Act Bill Into Law..
Electoral Act Amendment Bill Will Worsen Insecurity And Political Instability - AGF Malami Tori News:
Electoral Act Amendment Bill Will Worsen Insecurity And Political Instability - AGF Malami


   More Picks
1 Vic O challenges Shatta Wale to rap battle following his disparaging comments about Nigerian singers [Video] - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
2 Apologise for throwing shades at Nigerian artistes, Yul Edochie advises Shatta Wale - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 I 'm not married to Nigerian presenter VJ Adams - Actress Juliet Ibrahim cries out after someone edited her Wikipedia page - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Kanye West buys $4.5m house just across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian amid divorce proceedings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Police Never Invited Me Before Coming To Whisk Me Away From Church—Okorocha’s Son-in-Law, Uche Nwosu - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
6 Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha Gives Nigerian Police 24 Hours To State Offences Of His Detained Son-in-law Or Face Consequences - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
7 Throwback tweet shows Shatta Wale calling himself a "proud Naija boy" years before insulting Nigerians and Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Buhari rescued Nigeria's economy from collapse - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Wizkid wins 5 awards at 2021 African Entertainment Awards USA - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info