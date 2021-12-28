Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Top Nigerian Newspapers Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 28th December, 2021
Naija News  - Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspapers headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 28th December 2021 1.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Tuesday morning Daily Post:
Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Tuesday morning
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, December 28, 2021 Ripples Nigeria:
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, December 28, 2021
Nigerian Newspapers: Headlines that will interest you today, Tuesday News Wire NGR:
Nigerian Newspapers: Headlines that will interest you today, Tuesday
Top Nigerian Newspapers Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 28th December, 2021 News Breakers:
Top Nigerian Newspapers Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 28th December, 2021


   More Picks
1 Police Never Invited Me Before Coming To Whisk Me Away From Church—Okorocha’s Son-in-Law, Uche Nwosu - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
2 Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 I 'm not married to Nigerian presenter VJ Adams - Actress Juliet Ibrahim cries out after someone edited her Wikipedia page - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Apologise for throwing shades at Nigerian artistes, Yul Edochie advises Shatta Wale - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 Kanye West buys $4.5m house just across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian amid divorce proceedings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Buhari rescued Nigeria's economy from collapse - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha Gives Nigerian Police 24 Hours To State Offences Of His Detained Son-in-law Or Face Consequences - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 Throwback tweet shows Shatta Wale calling himself a "proud Naija boy" years before insulting Nigerians and Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Funke 'Jenifa' Akindele warns about 'users' masquerading as loved ones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info