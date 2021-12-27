Post News
News at a Glance
Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina has said that his principal Muhammadu Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office in 2023.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Insecurity: Buhari will end insurgency in next 17 months - Presidency
Naija Loaded:
17 Months Enough To End Insecurity Before Buhari Leaves Office – Femi Adesina
Information Nigeria:
Buhari Can End Insurgency Before He Leaves Office, Says Femi Adesina
Top Naija:
How Buhari will end insurgency before leaving office – Femi Adesina
Republican Nigeria:
Femi Adesina: Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office
Kanyi Daily:
17 Months Is Enough For President Buhari To End Nigeria’s Insecurity - Femi Adesina
Nigeria Breaking News:
17 Months Enough To End Insecurity Before Buhari Leaves Office – Adesina
Tori News:
Buhari Can End Insurgency Before He Leaves Office - Femi Adesina Assures Nigerians
One moment please...