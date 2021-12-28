Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Government Plans N12tn Fresh Borrowing, Public Debt To Hit N50tn By 2023
News photo Diamond Celebrities  - The Federal Government hopes to push its public debt stock to N50.22tn by 2023, with domestic debt at N28.75tn and external debt at N21.47tn. This is according to the projections in the National Development Plan 2021-2025.

