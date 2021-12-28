Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Chinese citizens slam Elon Musk after space station near-misses - P.M. News
PM News
- Chinese citizens lashes out online against billionaire Tesla (TSLA.O) founder Elon Musk's space ambitions on Monday after China complained
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
"We should stop saying old woman or old man like say na insult" Ufuoma McDermott tells young people that aging is a blessing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
Throwback tweet shows Shatta Wale calling himself a "proud Naija boy" years before insulting Nigerians and Nigerian artistes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
73-year-old man beats son to death for disrupting his evening sleep -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
Mercy Aigbe called out for allegedly dating married man with four kids; causing him to abandon family -
Gist Reel,
9 hours ago
7
Electoral bill discriminatory, supportive of insecurity – Minister -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
8
Ghanaian returnee on the run after allegedly killing his girlfriend in Edo state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
Delta PDP ward chairman dies shortly after returning from friend's party; family alleges he was poisoned -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
TBoss completely agrees that a "lot of dark skinned girls have weird hatred towards light skinned women" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
