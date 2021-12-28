Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Naija Dailies
News at a Glance
Daddy Freeze responds after Pastor Sam Adeyemi tackled people who argue that Christmas isn’t biblical
Yaba Left Online
- Media personality, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to clergyman, Sam Adeyemi’s tweet aimed at those who argue that celebrating Christmas is unscriptural.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Daddy Freeze responds after Pastor Sam Adeyemi tackled people who argue that Chritsmas is n’t biblical
Information Nigeria:
Daddy Freeze responds after Pastor Sam Adeyemi tackled people like him who argue that Christmas isn’t biblical
The Eagle Online:
Daddy Freeze attacks Pastor Sam Adeyemi over comment on Christmas
Naija Parrot:
Daddy Freeze responds after Pastor Sam Adeyemi tackled people who argue that Christmas isn’t biblical
Naija on Point:
Daddy Freeze Responds After Pastor Adeyemi Criticized People Like Him Who Disagree That Christmas Isn’t Biblical
The Genius Media:
CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: Daddy Freeze Schooled Pastor Sam Adeyemi
More Picks
1
Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
"We should stop saying old woman or old man like say na insult" Ufuoma McDermott tells young people that aging is a blessing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Nigerian Government Plans N12tn Fresh Borrowing, Public Debt To Hit N50tn By 2023 -
Diamond Celebrities,
16 hours ago
4
Uche Nwosu: CAN Apologises To Anglican Church, Condemns Police Invasion -
Channels Television,
14 hours ago
5
Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
2021 AFCON: Osimhen To Join Super Eagles Camp January 3 -
Complete Sports,
11 hours ago
7
Securities and Exchange Commission warned the public against dealings with the following investment companies -
News Wire NGR,
8 hours ago
8
Ebonyi: Fire guts Mile 50 building, shops -
Peoples Gazette,
12 hours ago
9
”I fit just enter you” – Burna Boy warns fans that jump on stage and grab artistes’ [Video] -
Correct NG,
14 hours ago
10
Mercy Aigbe called out for allegedly dating married man with four kids; causing him to abandon family -
Gist Reel,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...