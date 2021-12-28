Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Na fine boy before – Nigerians in disbelief as Portable’s throwback photos surface online
News photo Correct NG  - Nigerian singer, Portable did not always have uncountable number of tattoos on his body neither has he been looking emaciated right from time.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“Na fine boy before” – Nigerians reacts to throwback photos of Zazu star, Portable Yaba Left Online:
“Na fine boy before” – Nigerians reacts to throwback photos of Zazu star, Portable
“Na fine boy before” – Nigerians reacts to throwback photos of Zazu star, Portable Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Na fine boy before” – Nigerians reacts to throwback photos of Zazu star, Portable
Na fine boy before – Nigerians in disbelief as Portable’s throwback photos surface online Naija on Point:
Na fine boy before – Nigerians in disbelief as Portable’s throwback photos surface online
“Na fine boy before” – Nigerians reacts to throwback photos of Zazu star, Portable Naija Parrot:
“Na fine boy before” – Nigerians reacts to throwback photos of Zazu star, Portable


   More Picks
1 Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 UAE Issues First Civil Marriage Licence To Non-Muslim Couple Under New Law - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
3 I 'm not married to Nigerian presenter VJ Adams - Actress Juliet Ibrahim cries out after someone edited her Wikipedia page - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Apologise for throwing shades at Nigerian artistes, Yul Edochie advises Shatta Wale - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 Kanye West buys $4.5m house just across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian amid divorce proceedings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Buhari rescued Nigeria's economy from collapse - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha Gives Nigerian Police 24 Hours To State Offences Of His Detained Son-in-law Or Face Consequences - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
8 Throwback tweet shows Shatta Wale calling himself a "proud Naija boy" years before insulting Nigerians and Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Disagreement between Amosun govt, Dangote caused loss of $16bn refinery to Lagos —Abiodun - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
10 Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info