SGF’s hometown deserted over persistent attacks by bandits

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
2
|
"We should stop saying old woman or old man like say na insult" Ufuoma McDermott tells young people that aging is a blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
3
|
Throwback tweet shows Shatta Wale calling himself a "proud Naija boy" years before insulting Nigerians and Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
5
|
73-year-old man beats son to death for disrupting his evening sleep - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
6
|
Mercy Aigbe called out for allegedly dating married man with four kids; causing him to abandon family - Gist Reel,
9 hours ago
|
7
|
Electoral bill discriminatory, supportive of insecurity – Minister - The Guardian,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
Ghanaian returnee on the run after allegedly killing his girlfriend in Edo state - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
9
|
Delta PDP ward chairman dies shortly after returning from friend's party; family alleges he was poisoned - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
10
|
TBoss completely agrees that a "lot of dark skinned girls have weird hatred towards light skinned women" - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago