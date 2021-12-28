Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bayelsa, Delta boundary communities bicker over ownership claims, threats to shutdown oil wells
News photo Vanguard News  - THE leadership of Ayamasa Federated Community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has berated the people of Tuomo Community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta, following the latter's protests and threats to shutdown the Tuomo ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bayelsa, Delta Boundary Communities Bicker Over Ownership Claims, Threats To Shutdown Oil Wells The Street Journal:
Bayelsa, Delta Boundary Communities Bicker Over Ownership Claims, Threats To Shutdown Oil Wells
Bayelsa, Delta boundary communities bicker over ownership claims, threats to shutdown oil wells Star News:
Bayelsa, Delta boundary communities bicker over ownership claims, threats to shutdown oil wells


   More Picks
1 Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 "We should stop saying old woman or old man like say na insult" Ufuoma McDermott tells young people that aging is a blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Throwback tweet shows Shatta Wale calling himself a "proud Naija boy" years before insulting Nigerians and Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 73-year-old man beats son to death for disrupting his evening sleep - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Mercy Aigbe called out for allegedly dating married man with four kids; causing him to abandon family - Gist Reel, 9 hours ago
7 Electoral bill discriminatory, supportive of insecurity – Minister - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
8 Ghanaian returnee on the run after allegedly killing his girlfriend in Edo state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Delta PDP ward chairman dies shortly after returning from friend's party; family alleges he was poisoned - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 TBoss completely agrees that a "lot of dark skinned girls have weird hatred towards light skinned women" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info