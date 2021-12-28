Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EPL: Rangnick identifies two Manchester Utd’s problems after 1-1 draw with Newcastle
News photo Daily Post  - Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick has identified two Red Devils' problems following their Premier League 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Monday

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Cavani Rescues Point For Man United At Struggling Newcastle Complete Sports:
Cavani Rescues Point For Man United At Struggling Newcastle
EPL: Cavani rescues Man United in Newcastle draw The Punch:
EPL: Cavani rescues Man United in Newcastle draw
Cavani rescues point for Man Utd at Newcastle Ripples Nigeria:
Cavani rescues point for Man Utd at Newcastle
Premier League: Cavani Rescues Rangnick’s “Whingebags” As Man United Force Newcastle To Draw News Break:
Premier League: Cavani Rescues Rangnick’s “Whingebags” As Man United Force Newcastle To Draw
Cavani Rescues Point For Man Utd In 1-1 Draw Against Newcastle The Will:
Cavani Rescues Point For Man Utd In 1-1 Draw Against Newcastle
Cavani rescues Rangnick’s Manchester United at Newcastle - P.M. News PM News:
Cavani rescues Rangnick’s Manchester United at Newcastle - P.M. News
Cavani rescues Rangnick’s ‘whingebags’ as Man U hold Newcastle + Results, Table The Eagle Online:
Cavani rescues Rangnick’s ‘whingebags’ as Man U hold Newcastle + Results, Table
Cavani rescues Rangnick’s “whingebags” as Manchester United hold Newcastle United 1st for Credible News:
Cavani rescues Rangnick’s “whingebags” as Manchester United hold Newcastle United
EPL: Cavani rescues Man United in Newcastle draw News Breakers:
EPL: Cavani rescues Man United in Newcastle draw


   More Picks
1 UAE Issues First Civil Marriage Licence To Non-Muslim Couple Under New Law - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Kanye West buys $4.5m house just across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian amid divorce proceedings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Throwback tweet shows Shatta Wale calling himself a "proud Naija boy" years before insulting Nigerians and Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Buhari rescued Nigeria's economy from collapse - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 "We should stop saying old woman or old man like say na insult" Ufuoma McDermott tells young people that aging is a blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 EPL: Rangnick identifies two Manchester Utd’s problems after 1-1 draw with Newcastle - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 APC chides Edo Govt over plan to demolish Benin Central Hospital - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Disagreement between Amosun govt, Dangote caused loss of $16bn refinery to Lagos —Abiodun - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info