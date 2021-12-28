Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

DELSU accused of collecting N4,000 for school magazine from students
News photo The Punch  - A firm, Tondek Agency Limited has accused Delta State University, Abraka of collecting N4,000, from students for a school magazine without giving them the university magazine.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

