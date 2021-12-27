Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Mercy Aigbe called out for allegedly dating married man with four kids; causing him to abandon family
Gist Reel
- Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has been dragged online for allegedly dating a married man with four children.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Sundiata Post:
Mercy Aigbe Accused Of Dating Married Man With Four Kids; Causing Him To Abandon Family
Bukas Blog:
Actress Mercy Aigbe Dragged For Allegedly Dating A Married Man With Four Kids
Online Nigeria:
Mercy Aigbe Accused Of Dating Married Man With Four Kids; Causing Him To Abandon Family
Tori News:
Mercy Aigbe Accused Of Dating Married Man With Four Kids; Causing Him To Abandon Family
Kemi Filani Blog:
Actress Mercy Aigbe called out for allegedly dating a married man with four kids
More Picks
1
Vic O challenges Shatta Wale to rap battle following his disparaging comments about Nigerian singers [Video] -
Gist Reel,
23 hours ago
2
Apologise for throwing shades at Nigerian artistes, Yul Edochie advises Shatta Wale -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
3
I 'm not married to Nigerian presenter VJ Adams - Actress Juliet Ibrahim cries out after someone edited her Wikipedia page -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Kanye West buys $4.5m house just across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian amid divorce proceedings -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Police Never Invited Me Before Coming To Whisk Me Away From Church—Okorocha’s Son-in-Law, Uche Nwosu -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
6
Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha Gives Nigerian Police 24 Hours To State Offences Of His Detained Son-in-law Or Face Consequences -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
7
Throwback tweet shows Shatta Wale calling himself a "proud Naija boy" years before insulting Nigerians and Nigerian artistes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
Buhari rescued Nigeria's economy from collapse - Malami -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
Wizkid wins 5 awards at 2021 African Entertainment Awards USA -
Gist Reel,
23 hours ago
