Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'It?s tough' - Super Eagles interim coach, Austin Eguavoen says he isn't sleeping well ahead of AFCON 2021
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Interim manager of the Nigeria men's football team, Augustine Eguavoen, has admitted he is not sleeping well,  ahead of next month’s Africa Cup of Nations.

 

The 56-year-

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON 2021: Why I am not sleeping well - Super Eagles interim coach, Eguavoen Daily Post:
AFCON 2021: Why I am not sleeping well - Super Eagles interim coach, Eguavoen
AFCON 2021: Why I am not sleeping well – Super Eagles interim coach, Eguavoen Nigerian Eye:
AFCON 2021: Why I am not sleeping well – Super Eagles interim coach, Eguavoen
Eguavoen Confident Super Eagles Will Do Well At AFCON Prompt News:
Eguavoen Confident Super Eagles Will Do Well At AFCON
AFCON: Why I The New Diplomat:
AFCON: Why I'm Nervous About Super Eagles - Coach Eguavoen
AFCON 2021: Why I’m bothered – Nigeria coach, Eguavoen See Naija:
AFCON 2021: Why I’m bothered – Nigeria coach, Eguavoen
AFCON 2021: Why I’m bothered – Nigeria coach, Eguavoen Within Nigeria:
AFCON 2021: Why I’m bothered – Nigeria coach, Eguavoen


   More Picks
1 Police Never Invited Me Before Coming To Whisk Me Away From Church—Okorocha’s Son-in-Law, Uche Nwosu - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
2 Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 I 'm not married to Nigerian presenter VJ Adams - Actress Juliet Ibrahim cries out after someone edited her Wikipedia page - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Apologise for throwing shades at Nigerian artistes, Yul Edochie advises Shatta Wale - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 Kanye West buys $4.5m house just across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian amid divorce proceedings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Buhari rescued Nigeria's economy from collapse - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha Gives Nigerian Police 24 Hours To State Offences Of His Detained Son-in-law Or Face Consequences - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 Throwback tweet shows Shatta Wale calling himself a "proud Naija boy" years before insulting Nigerians and Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Funke 'Jenifa' Akindele warns about 'users' masquerading as loved ones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info