Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Banditry: Zamfara Elders raise alarm over alleged indiscriminate release of criminals
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A group of elder statesmen in Zamfara State has accused the security agents in the state of indiscriminately releasing arrested bandits and their collaborators, describing it as one of the factors

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Zamfara elders accuse security agencies of releasing arrested bandits Premium Times:
Zamfara elders accuse security agencies of releasing arrested bandits
Zamfara Elders Raise Alarm Over Release Of Arrested Bandits Independent:
Zamfara Elders Raise Alarm Over Release Of Arrested Bandits
Security operatives releasing bandits, collaborators: Zamfara Elders Peoples Gazette:
Security operatives releasing bandits, collaborators: Zamfara Elders
Zamfara Elders Raise Alarm After Security Agencies Released Arrested Bandits Tori News:
Zamfara Elders Raise Alarm After Security Agencies Released Arrested Bandits


   More Picks
1 Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 "We should stop saying old woman or old man like say na insult" Ufuoma McDermott tells young people that aging is a blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Uche Nwosu: CAN Apologises To Anglican Church, Condemns Police Invasion - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
4 Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 ”I fit just enter you” – Burna Boy warns fans that jump on stage and grab artistes’ [Video] - Correct NG, 17 hours ago
6 Securities and Exchange Commission warned the public against dealings with the following investment companies - News Wire NGR, 11 hours ago
7 Mercy Aigbe called out for allegedly dating married man with four kids; causing him to abandon family - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
8 73-year-old man beats son to death for disrupting his evening sleep - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Lagos farmers to begin canned fish production in 2022 - The Nation, 12 hours ago
10 Sometimes I regret getting married - Nigerian tourism blogger, Chiamaka Obuekwe writes as she reflects on life after her short-lived marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info