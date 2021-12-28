Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Blind clairvoyant who allegedly predicted 9/11 and Brexit has made six terrifying prophecies for 2022
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A blind clairvoyant who allegedly predicted 9/11 and Brexit, has made six terrifying prophecies for 2022.

 

Some of the prophecies given by Baba Vanga, a Bulgarian mystic who lost

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Woman who allegedly predicted 9/11 and Brexit has made terrifying prophecies for 2022 Lailas News:
Woman who allegedly predicted 9/11 and Brexit has made terrifying prophecies for 2022
Blind clairvoyant who allegedly predicted 9/11 and Brexit has made six terrifying prophecies for 2022 Within Nigeria:
Blind clairvoyant who allegedly predicted 9/11 and Brexit has made six terrifying prophecies for 2022
Blind Clairvoyant Who Predicted 9/11 And Brexit Makes Six Terrifying Prophecies For 2022 Naija News:
Blind Clairvoyant Who Predicted 9/11 And Brexit Makes Six Terrifying Prophecies For 2022
Blind Clairvoyant Who Predicted 9/11 And Brexit Makes Six Terrifying Prophecies For 2022 News Breakers:
Blind Clairvoyant Who Predicted 9/11 And Brexit Makes Six Terrifying Prophecies For 2022


   More Picks
1 Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 "We should stop saying old woman or old man like say na insult" Ufuoma McDermott tells young people that aging is a blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Throwback tweet shows Shatta Wale calling himself a "proud Naija boy" years before insulting Nigerians and Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Uche Nwosu: CAN Apologises To Anglican Church, Condemns Police Invasion - Channels Television, 11 hours ago
5 Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 EPL: Rangnick identifies two Manchester Utd’s problems after 1-1 draw with Newcastle - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
7 APC chides Edo Govt over plan to demolish Benin Central Hospital - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 ”I fit just enter you” – Burna Boy warns fans that jump on stage and grab artistes’ [Video] - Correct NG, 11 hours ago
9 2021 AFCON: Osimhen To Join Super Eagles Camp January 3 - Complete Sports, 8 hours ago
10 Mercy Aigbe called out for allegedly dating married man with four kids; causing him to abandon family - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info