Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Man chokes to death during Christmas Day eating contest in Uganda
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A 56-year-old man identified as Sentekola Gad, has choked to death during an eating competition on Chritsmas Day in Uganda.
Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga,
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Lailas News:
Man chokes to death during eating contest in Uganda
Within Nigeria:
Ugandan man chokes to death during Christmas Day eating contest
Tori News:
Tragedy As Man Chokes To Death During Christmas Day Eating Contest In Uganda
