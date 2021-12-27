Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Uche Nwosu: CAN Apologises To Anglican Church, Condemns Police Invasion
Channels Television  - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Imo State has apologised to the Anglican Province of Owerri over the invasion of the St Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obieri.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Uche Nwosu: Imo govt opens up on church invasion by police Daily Post:
Uche Nwosu: Imo govt opens up on church invasion by police
Anglican Church condemns police invasion of church, says ‘It was black Sunday’ Premium Times:
Anglican Church condemns police invasion of church, says ‘It was black Sunday’
Uche Nwosu: Archbishop reacts to invasion of church by police The Eagle Online:
Uche Nwosu: Archbishop reacts to invasion of church by police
Imo Apologizes To Anglican Church Over Invasion By Police To Arrest Uche Nwosu Kanyi Daily:
Imo Apologizes To Anglican Church Over Invasion By Police To Arrest Uche Nwosu
Why Nigerian Police Arrested Uche Nwosu In The Church – Imo Govt Anaedo Online:
Why Nigerian Police Arrested Uche Nwosu In The Church – Imo Govt
Uche Nwosu Global Village Extra:
Uche Nwosu's Arrest During Church Service Is Highly Condemnable - Anglican
Imo Govt blames Police, apologises to Anglican Church over invasion, arrest of Okorocha Within Nigeria:
Imo Govt blames Police, apologises to Anglican Church over invasion, arrest of Okorocha's Son-in-law, Nwosu


