Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Surgery, Marriage & Unplanned Pregnancy - Maraji's 2021 Life Update
News photo Bella Naija  - With the year coming to an end, Maraji is opening up and sharing all that she experienced in her latest vlog. Maraji gives a detailed life update on what - BN TV. December 28, 2021

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Maraji opens up on ‘secret’ marriage, pregnancy and battle with hemorrhoids Nigerian Eye:
Maraji opens up on ‘secret’ marriage, pregnancy and battle with hemorrhoids
Maraji Speaks On ‘Secret’ Marriage, Pregnancy And Battle With Haemorrhoids The Will:
Maraji Speaks On ‘Secret’ Marriage, Pregnancy And Battle With Haemorrhoids
Comedienne Maraji Opens Up On Her Unplanned Pregnancy, Surgery and Secret Marriage In New Video. Legit 9ja:
Comedienne Maraji Opens Up On Her Unplanned Pregnancy, Surgery and Secret Marriage In New Video.
Comedienne Maraji Opens Up On Her Unplanned Pregnancy, Surgery and Secret Marriage In New Video. News Breakers:
Comedienne Maraji Opens Up On Her Unplanned Pregnancy, Surgery and Secret Marriage In New Video.


   More Picks
1 UAE Issues First Civil Marriage Licence To Non-Muslim Couple Under New Law - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Kanye West buys $4.5m house just across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian amid divorce proceedings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Throwback tweet shows Shatta Wale calling himself a "proud Naija boy" years before insulting Nigerians and Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Buhari rescued Nigeria's economy from collapse - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 "We should stop saying old woman or old man like say na insult" Ufuoma McDermott tells young people that aging is a blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 EPL: Rangnick identifies two Manchester Utd’s problems after 1-1 draw with Newcastle - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 APC chides Edo Govt over plan to demolish Benin Central Hospital - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Disagreement between Amosun govt, Dangote caused loss of $16bn refinery to Lagos —Abiodun - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info