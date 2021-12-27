Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Securities and Exchange Commission warned the public against dealings with the following investment companies
News Wire NGR  - The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, has warned the public against dealings with FinAfrica Investment Ltd and Poyoyo Investment. A circular by the management of SEC and published on the commission’s website said the activities of the companies ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

SEC warns Nigerians against putting money in FinAfrica, Poyoyo Investment Peoples Gazette:
SEC warns Nigerians against putting money in FinAfrica, Poyoyo Investment
SEC warns Nigerians against dealings with FinAfrica, Poyoyo investment schemes Daily Nigerian:
SEC warns Nigerians against dealings with FinAfrica, Poyoyo investment schemes
SEC warns public against dealings with FinAfrica, Poyoyo investments — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
SEC warns public against dealings with FinAfrica, Poyoyo investments — NEWSVERGE
SEC Warns Investors Against Ponzi Schemes, Pilvest, FinAfrica Inside Business Nigeria:
SEC Warns Investors Against Ponzi Schemes, Pilvest, FinAfrica
SEC to Nigerians: Avoid deals with FinAfrica, Poyoyo Investment - P.M. News PM News:
SEC to Nigerians: Avoid deals with FinAfrica, Poyoyo Investment - P.M. News
Again, SEC Alerts Public on Emerging Ponzi Scheme Prompt News:
Again, SEC Alerts Public on Emerging Ponzi Scheme
SEC alerts investors to new Ponzi Scheme in Nigerian economy The Point:
SEC alerts investors to new Ponzi Scheme in Nigerian economy


   More Picks
1 UAE Issues First Civil Marriage Licence To Non-Muslim Couple Under New Law - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Kanye West buys $4.5m house just across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian amid divorce proceedings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Throwback tweet shows Shatta Wale calling himself a "proud Naija boy" years before insulting Nigerians and Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Buhari rescued Nigeria's economy from collapse - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 "We should stop saying old woman or old man like say na insult" Ufuoma McDermott tells young people that aging is a blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 EPL: Rangnick identifies two Manchester Utd’s problems after 1-1 draw with Newcastle - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 APC chides Edo Govt over plan to demolish Benin Central Hospital - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Disagreement between Amosun govt, Dangote caused loss of $16bn refinery to Lagos —Abiodun - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info