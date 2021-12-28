Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BREAKING NEWS!! Barcelona Confirm This Man City Striker Has Joined Them (PHOTO)
News photo Naija Loaded  - Spain forward Ferran Torres has joined Barcelona from Manchester City, signing a contract until June 2027 with a 1bn euro (£842m) buyout clause. The 21-year-old forward returns to Spain just 18 months after leaving Valencia to join City. Neither club ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Barcelona Sign Torres From Man City For €55 Deal Leadership:
Barcelona Sign Torres From Man City For €55 Deal
PHOTOS: Ferran Torres Signs For Barcelona From Manchester City FC Barcelona have reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Ferran Torres. The player has signed a contract for the next five seasons, until 30 June 2027, and his ... The Punch:
PHOTOS: Ferran Torres Signs For Barcelona From Manchester City FC Barcelona have reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Ferran Torres. The player has signed a contract for the next five seasons, until 30 June 2027, and his ...
Man City Torres Joins FC Barcelona Independent:
Man City Torres Joins FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona sign Torres from Manchester City - P.M. News PM News:
FC Barcelona sign Torres from Manchester City - P.M. News
FC Barcelona sign Torres from Manchester City The Eagle Online:
FC Barcelona sign Torres from Manchester City
FC Barcelona sign Torres from Manchester City — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
FC Barcelona sign Torres from Manchester City — NEWSVERGE
Torres joins Barcelona from Man City News Breakers:
Torres joins Barcelona from Man City


   More Picks
1 Securities and Exchange Commission warned the public against dealings with the following investment companies - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
2 Lagos farmers to begin canned fish production in 2022 - The Nation, 20 hours ago
3 Woman commits suicide after her husband stole her money to marry another wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 NiMet predicts three-day hazy weather condition from Wednesday - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
5 BREAKING NEWS!! Barcelona Confirm This Man City Striker Has Joined Them (PHOTO) - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
6 Buhari to sign 2022 Appropriation Bill into law Friday - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
7 Factors that’ll shape Nigeria’s stock market, economy in 2022 — Experts - News Wire NGR, 21 hours ago
8 Sevilla Reportedly Open Talks with Manchester United for Anthony Martial - Not Just OK, 21 hours ago
9 Sometimes I regret getting married - Nigerian tourism blogger, Chiamaka Obuekwe writes as she reflects on life after her short-lived marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Minister pledges to support Next Cash & Carry to 'bounce back stronger' - Peoples Gazette, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info