News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
FEMA wants review of Fire Service Act of 1963 to stem outbreaks of inferno
Peoples Gazette
- The agency said an average of five fire incidents are recorded daily in the FCT, noting that the frequency of fire incident is too high.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Market Fires: FEMA Calls For Review Of Fire Service Act Of 1963
Vanguard News:
Market inferno: FEMA seeks review of Fire Service Act
The Punch:
FEMA seeks review of Fire Service Act
Independent:
Inferno: FEMA Calls For Review Of Fire Service Act
News Wire NGR:
FEMA wants Fire Service Act reviewed, says 5 fire incidents recorded daily in FCT
Inside Business Nigeria:
FEMA Seeks Review Of Fire Service Act
Daily Nigerian:
FCT moves to address incessant market infernos, seeks review of Fire Service Act
The Eagle Online:
Market inferno: FEMA seeks review of Fire Service Act
The Genius Media:
MARKET INFERNO: FEMA Wants Review Of Fire Service Act
News Breakers:
FEMA seeks review of Fire Service Act
More Picks
1
Woman commits suicide after her husband stole her money to marry another wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver officially divorce 10 years after split -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
FEMA wants review of Fire Service Act of 1963 to stem outbreaks of inferno -
Peoples Gazette,
23 hours ago
4
You gave up your fame just to give us a home - RMD celebrates wife Jumobi as they mark 21st wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
AFCON 2021: Napoli to stop Victor Osimhen from representing Nigeria -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
6
Surgeon: Only A Miracle Will See Osimhen Represent Eagles At AFCON 2021 -
Complete Sports,
7 hours ago
7
SERAP sues Buhari over plan to borrow N2 trillion -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
8
NiMet predicts three-day hazy weather condition from Wednesday -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
9
You Lied, Jonathan Flushed Out Boko Haram From 14 Borno Councils Not Buhari, Clark Tells Lai Mohammed -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
10
Nigerians Reacts As Man Dies During Drinking Competition To Win N20,000 Cash Price -
Kanyi Daily,
23 hours ago
