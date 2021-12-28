Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

WHO will miss global 40% vaccination target — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - The World Health Organisation (WHO) will miss its target to vaccinate 40 per cent of the population in every country by the end of the year, with the shortfalls especially serious in Africa. Of the WHO’s 194 member countries, about half of them will ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 "We should stop saying old woman or old man like say na insult" Ufuoma McDermott tells young people that aging is a blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Nigerian Government Plans N12tn Fresh Borrowing, Public Debt To Hit N50tn By 2023 - Diamond Celebrities, 15 hours ago
4 Uche Nwosu: CAN Apologises To Anglican Church, Condemns Police Invasion - Channels Television, 12 hours ago
5 Throwback tweet shows Shatta Wale calling himself a "proud Naija boy" years before insulting Nigerians and Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Lassa Fever: New Deaths In Bauchi, Ebonyi As Nigeria’s Toll Rises To 92 - Channels Television, 9 hours ago
8 2021 AFCON: Osimhen To Join Super Eagles Camp January 3 - Complete Sports, 9 hours ago
9 Securities and Exchange Commission warned the public against dealings with the following investment companies - News Wire NGR, 6 hours ago
10 Ebonyi: Fire guts Mile 50 building, shops - Peoples Gazette, 11 hours ago
