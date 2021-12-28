Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Seven Killed In Niger State Boat Accident, Four In Bauchi Auto Accident
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Seven Killed In Niger State Boat Accident, Four In Bauchi Auto Accident

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Seven die in Niger boat accident The Punch:
Seven die in Niger boat accident
Babangida PM News:
Babangida's son, 2 wives, 4 others die in Niger boat mishap - P.M. News
Man, Two Wives And Son Die In Boat Accident Naija News:
Man, Two Wives And Son Die In Boat Accident
Man, Two Wives And Son Die In Boat Accident News Breakers:
Man, Two Wives And Son Die In Boat Accident


   More Picks
1 Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 "We should stop saying old woman or old man like say na insult" Ufuoma McDermott tells young people that aging is a blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Nigerian Government Plans N12tn Fresh Borrowing, Public Debt To Hit N50tn By 2023 - Diamond Celebrities, 18 hours ago
4 Uche Nwosu: CAN Apologises To Anglican Church, Condemns Police Invasion - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
5 Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 ”I fit just enter you” – Burna Boy warns fans that jump on stage and grab artistes’ [Video] - Correct NG, 16 hours ago
7 Securities and Exchange Commission warned the public against dealings with the following investment companies - News Wire NGR, 9 hours ago
8 Mercy Aigbe called out for allegedly dating married man with four kids; causing him to abandon family - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
9 73-year-old man beats son to death for disrupting his evening sleep - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Electoral Act: Buhari Is Protecting Nigeria’s Democracy, Says Garba Shehu - Channels Television, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info