Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Minister pledges to support Next Cash & Carry to 'bounce back stronger'
Peoples Gazette
- The minister said the supermall had supported vulnerable members of the FCT during the COVID-19 pandemic.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
FCT Minister visits NEXT Cash and Carry, pledges support
Leadership:
We 'll Help 'Next Cash ‘N Carry' Bounce Back Stronger - FCT Minister
Premium Times:
Inferno: FCT minister pledges to support NEXT supermarket
Prompt News:
Inferno: FCT minister pledges to support NEXT Supermall
News Verge:
Inferno: FCT minister pledges to support NEXT Supermall — NEWSVERGE
The Eagle Online:
Inferno: FCT minister pledges to support NEXT Supermall
More Picks
1
Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
"We should stop saying old woman or old man like say na insult" Ufuoma McDermott tells young people that aging is a blessing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Nigerian Government Plans N12tn Fresh Borrowing, Public Debt To Hit N50tn By 2023 -
Diamond Celebrities,
18 hours ago
4
Uche Nwosu: CAN Apologises To Anglican Church, Condemns Police Invasion -
Channels Television,
15 hours ago
5
Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
”I fit just enter you” – Burna Boy warns fans that jump on stage and grab artistes’ [Video] -
Correct NG,
16 hours ago
7
Securities and Exchange Commission warned the public against dealings with the following investment companies -
News Wire NGR,
9 hours ago
8
Mercy Aigbe called out for allegedly dating married man with four kids; causing him to abandon family -
Gist Reel,
16 hours ago
9
73-year-old man beats son to death for disrupting his evening sleep -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
Electoral Act: Buhari Is Protecting Nigeria’s Democracy, Says Garba Shehu -
Channels Television,
5 hours ago
