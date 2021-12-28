Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Church reportedly refuses to bury a dead man because he pledged N1million before his death
News photo Correct NG  - A Nigerian Twitter user has taken to the social networking service to narrate how a church allegedly refused to bury a dead man who had while alive, pledged the sum of 1 million Naira. He revealed that the incident involves a church in his hometown ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Church reportedly refuses to bury dead man, claims he pledged N1million before his death The Info NG:
Church reportedly refuses to bury dead man, claims he pledged N1million before his death
Church Refuses To Bury Man Who Pledged N1 Million Before Death Naija Loaded:
Church Refuses To Bury Man Who Pledged N1 Million Before Death
Church reportedly refuses to bury a dead man because he pledged N1million before his death Naija on Point:
Church reportedly refuses to bury a dead man because he pledged N1million before his death
Church Refuses To Bury Man Who Pledged N1 Million Before Death Eco City Reporters:
Church Refuses To Bury Man Who Pledged N1 Million Before Death


   More Picks
1 Securities and Exchange Commission warned the public against dealings with the following investment companies - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
2 Customers stranded as most Ibadan ATMs fail to dispense cash - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
3 Woman commits suicide after her husband stole her money to marry another wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 NiMet predicts three-day hazy weather condition from Wednesday - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
5 You Lied, Jonathan Flushed Out Boko Haram From 14 Borno Councils Not Buhari, Clark Tells Lai Mohammed - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
6 Lagos farmers to begin canned fish production in 2022 - The Nation, 23 hours ago
7 Nigerians Reacts As Man Dies During Drinking Competition To Win N20,000 Cash Price - Kanyi Daily, 20 hours ago
8 You gave up your fame just to give us a home - RMD celebrates wife Jumobi as they mark 21st wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Dr Dre pays $100 million to Nicole Young in divorce settlement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Report of 1.5 million Nigerians in need of passport in Italy, false ― NUNAI - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info