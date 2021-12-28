Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Omicron: Biden to reverse South Africa, others' travel ban
News photo The Punch  - President Joe Biden formally announced Tuesday he will lift a ban this week on travel from South Africa and other countries in the region

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Omicron: Biden Revokes Travel Ban on 8 Southern African Countries Signal:
Omicron: Biden Revokes Travel Ban on 8 Southern African Countries
Biden Revokes Travel Bans On 8 African Nations Due To Omicron Independent:
Biden Revokes Travel Bans On 8 African Nations Due To Omicron
Omicron: Biden To Reverse South Africa, Others’ Travel Ban Inside Business Nigeria:
Omicron: Biden To Reverse South Africa, Others’ Travel Ban
Omicron: Biden to reverse South Africa, others’ travel ban News Breakers:
Omicron: Biden to reverse South Africa, others’ travel ban
Omicron: Biden To Reverse South Africa, Others’ Travel Ban Global Village Extra:
Omicron: Biden To Reverse South Africa, Others’ Travel Ban
Omicron: Biden to reverse South Africa, others’ travel ban Within Nigeria:
Omicron: Biden to reverse South Africa, others’ travel ban


   More Picks
1 Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 "We should stop saying old woman or old man like say na insult" Ufuoma McDermott tells young people that aging is a blessing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Nigerian Government Plans N12tn Fresh Borrowing, Public Debt To Hit N50tn By 2023 - Diamond Celebrities, 1 day ago
4 Securities and Exchange Commission warned the public against dealings with the following investment companies - News Wire NGR, 16 hours ago
5 Uche Nwosu: CAN Apologises To Anglican Church, Condemns Police Invasion - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
6 Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 ”I fit just enter you” – Burna Boy warns fans that jump on stage and grab artistes’ [Video] - Correct NG, 22 hours ago
8 EPL: Rangnick identifies two Manchester Utd’s problems after 1-1 draw with Newcastle - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Lagos farmers to begin canned fish production in 2022 - The Nation, 17 hours ago
10 Mercy Aigbe called out for allegedly dating married man with four kids; causing him to abandon family - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info