SERAP sues Buhari over plan to borrow N2 trillion
News photo Daily Post  - Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) said it will sue President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration over the plan to borrow N2 trillion. Recall that Nigeria is currently facing a burden of N33 trillion debt.

5 hours ago
