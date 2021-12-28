Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NiMet predicts three-day hazy weather condition from Wednesday
News photo The Guardian  - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Tuesday predicted hazy weather conditions for three days across the country beginning from Wednesday.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

