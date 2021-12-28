Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Embattled Yoruba nation agitator, Igboho alleges plot to eliminate him
Republican Nigeria  - Embattled Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has alleged a plot to eliminate him in Benin Republic. The 49-year-old agitator was arrested by operatives of Brigade Criminelle (Criminal Brigade) on July 19 in Cotonou ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Buhari can end insurgency before he leaves office - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Widow of former Senate President Joseph Wayas dies 12 days after his death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Mercy Aigbe called out for allegedly dating married man with four kids; causing him to abandon family - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
4 73-year-old man beats son to death for disrupting his evening sleep - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Sometimes I regret getting married - Nigerian tourism blogger, Chiamaka Obuekwe writes as she reflects on life after her short-lived marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 'It?s tough' - Super Eagles interim coach, Austin Eguavoen says he isn't sleeping well ahead of AFCON 2021 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Blind clairvoyant who allegedly predicted 9/11 and Brexit has made six terrifying prophecies for 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Man chokes to death during Christmas Day eating contest in Uganda - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 TBoss completely agrees that a "lot of dark skinned girls have weird hatred towards light skinned women" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 "Shatta Wale is angry because Davido refused to kiss him once" - Uche Maduagwu alleges - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info