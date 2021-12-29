Post News
Usman named Fighter of the Year
The Punch
- Usman named Fighter of the Year
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Top Naija:
Usman emerges Fighter of the Year
News Breakers:
Usman named Fighter of the Year
Anioma Press:
Kamaru Usman Named Fighter Of The Year
More Picks
1
"We should stop saying old woman or old man like say na insult" Ufuoma McDermott tells young people that aging is a blessing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Securities and Exchange Commission warned the public against dealings with the following investment companies -
News Wire NGR,
17 hours ago
3
Uche Nwosu: CAN Apologises To Anglican Church, Condemns Police Invasion -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
4
”I fit just enter you” – Burna Boy warns fans that jump on stage and grab artistes’ [Video] -
Correct NG,
23 hours ago
5
Lagos farmers to begin canned fish production in 2022 -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
6
Mercy Aigbe called out for allegedly dating married man with four kids; causing him to abandon family -
Gist Reel,
23 hours ago
7
NiMet predicts three-day hazy weather condition from Wednesday -
The Guardian,
11 hours ago
8
Factors that’ll shape Nigeria’s stock market, economy in 2022 — Experts -
News Wire NGR,
19 hours ago
9
Sometimes I regret getting married - Nigerian tourism blogger, Chiamaka Obuekwe writes as she reflects on life after her short-lived marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
Minister pledges to support Next Cash & Carry to 'bounce back stronger' -
Peoples Gazette,
12 hours ago
