Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria to conclude oil bid round for marginal fields
News photo The Guardian  - The Federal Government, yesterday, showed readiness to end the ongoing marginal bid round, which already had already seen the award of 57 licenses.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Marginal fields for oil bid in Nigeria The Info Stride:
Marginal fields for oil bid in Nigeria
NUPRC announces plans to close 2020 marginal oilfield bid TVC News:
NUPRC announces plans to close 2020 marginal oilfield bid
Fed Govt Set To Close 2020 Marginal Oilfield Bid Round Economic Confidential:
Fed Govt Set To Close 2020 Marginal Oilfield Bid Round
FG set to close 2020 marginal oilfield bid round Champion Newspapers:
FG set to close 2020 marginal oilfield bid round


   More Picks
1 Dr Dre pays $100 million to Nicole Young in divorce settlement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver officially divorce 10 years after split - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Woman commits suicide after her husband stole her money to marry another wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 District head, others killed as bandits attack Zamfara village (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Buhari govt planning to eliminate me, I can’t be freed legally – Sunday Igboho claims - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 Stop patronising herbal concoctions from hawkers - NAFDAC warns Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021: Napoli to stop Victor Osimhen from representing Nigeria - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Surgeon: Only A Miracle Will See Osimhen Represent Eagles At AFCON 2021 - Complete Sports, 10 hours ago
9 Report of 1.5 million Nigerians in need of passport in Italy, false ― NUNAI - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
10 SERAP sues Buhari over plan to borrow N2 trillion - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info