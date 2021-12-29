Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police patrol van chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’ reportedly crushes policeman to death in Ekiti
News photo Republican Nigeria  - A policeman identified as Supol Ayeni has been crushed to death by a patrol van belonging to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) unit of the Ekiti State Police Command. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening along Federal Polytechnic, AdoIjan Road. It was ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police patrol van chasing ?Yahoo Boys? crushes policeman to death in Ekiti Linda Ikeji Blog:
Police patrol van chasing ?Yahoo Boys? crushes policeman to death in Ekiti
Police Patrol Van In Car Chase Crushes Policeman To Death In Ekiti Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Police Patrol Van In Car Chase Crushes Policeman To Death In Ekiti
Police patrol van chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’ crushes policeman to death in Ekiti Within Nigeria:
Police patrol van chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’ crushes policeman to death in Ekiti
Police patrol van chasing ‘yahoo boys’ crushes policeman to death in Ekiti | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Police patrol van chasing ‘yahoo boys’ crushes policeman to death in Ekiti | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Police Patrol Van Crushes Policeman To Death While Chasing Suspected Yahoo Boy News Breakers:
Police Patrol Van Crushes Policeman To Death While Chasing Suspected Yahoo Boy
Police Patrol Van Crushes Policeman To Death While Chasing Suspected Yahoo Boy Naija News:
Police Patrol Van Crushes Policeman To Death While Chasing Suspected Yahoo Boy
Tragedy As Police Patrol Van Chasing Suspected Internet Fraudsters Crushes Policeman To Death In Ekiti Tori News:
Tragedy As Police Patrol Van Chasing Suspected Internet Fraudsters Crushes Policeman To Death In Ekiti


   More Picks
1 Dr Dre pays $100 million to Nicole Young in divorce settlement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver officially divorce 10 years after split - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Woman commits suicide after her husband stole her money to marry another wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 District head, others killed as bandits attack Zamfara village (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Buhari govt planning to eliminate me, I can’t be freed legally – Sunday Igboho claims - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 Stop patronising herbal concoctions from hawkers - NAFDAC warns Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021: Napoli to stop Victor Osimhen from representing Nigeria - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Surgeon: Only A Miracle Will See Osimhen Represent Eagles At AFCON 2021 - Complete Sports, 10 hours ago
9 Report of 1.5 million Nigerians in need of passport in Italy, false ― NUNAI - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
10 SERAP sues Buhari over plan to borrow N2 trillion - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info