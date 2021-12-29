Post News
News at a Glance
Liverpool should forget about EPL title if we don’t do better — Klopp
The Eagle Online
- Ademola Lookman’s winner stunned the second-placed Reds to keep them six points behind Man City in the title race.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
Liverpool should forget about EPL title if we don’t do better - Klopp – The Sun Nigeria
The News Guru:
Liverpool should forget EPL title - Klopp
Daily Nigerian:
Liverpool should forget about EPL title if we don’t do better — Klopp
News Wire NGR:
Liverpool should forget about winning EPL if...
More Picks
1
Securities and Exchange Commission warned the public against dealings with the following investment companies -
News Wire NGR,
23 hours ago
2
Woman commits suicide after her husband stole her money to marry another wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Dr Dre pays $100 million to Nicole Young in divorce settlement -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
You gave up your fame just to give us a home - RMD celebrates wife Jumobi as they mark 21st wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Surgeon: Only A Miracle Will See Osimhen Represent Eagles At AFCON 2021 -
Complete Sports,
6 hours ago
6
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver officially divorce 10 years after split -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
SERAP sues Buhari over plan to borrow N2 trillion -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
8
I've been performing every day since October - Ayra Starr -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
9
NiMet predicts three-day hazy weather condition from Wednesday -
The Guardian,
17 hours ago
10
You Lied, Jonathan Flushed Out Boko Haram From 14 Borno Councils Not Buhari, Clark Tells Lai Mohammed -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
