Nigeria Records 599 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog  - I dont believe these are the accurate figures, Please stay safe this festive period....Dont forget your face mask...Delta-194Edo-94FCT-80Kaduna-48Lagos-35Ondo-23Kano-21Rivers-20Kwara-20Ogun-18Plateau-12Abia-8Cross River-8Ekiti-6Bauchi-3239,019 ...

11 hours ago
