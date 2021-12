AFCON 2021: Napoli to stop Victor Osimhen from representing Nigeria Daily Post - Napoli is set to stop striker, Victor Osimhen from representing Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Cameroon to allow his collar bone injury to heal properly. The 2021 AFCON begins on January 9 and ends on February 6, 2022.



