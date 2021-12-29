Post News
News at a Glance
"At least 90% of parents in Benin city are aware their daughters are dating Yahoo boys and are 100% are in support of it" - Edo lady claims
Linda Ikeji Blog
- An Edo lady, Eunice Odigie has said that parents are aiding and abetting activities of Yahoo boys in Benin city.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
In Benin, Parents Are Aware Their Daughters Are Dating Yahoo Boys And Support It – Edo Lady
Lailas News:
Parents support their daughters dating ‘Yahoo boys’ in Benin- lady claims
Gist Reel:
At least 90% of parents are aware that their daughters are dating Yahoo/G-boys and they’re 100% in support of it - Lady claims.
Tori News:
In Benin, 90% Of Parents Are Aware Their Daughters Are Dating Yahoo Boys And Are 100% In Support Of It - Edo Lady Claims
